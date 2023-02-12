NEWS

iGB Slots Arena provides a window on opportunities in $18.8bn vertical
June 14, 2022

Visitors to iGB Live! (5th – 8th July, RAI Amsterdam) will have [...]

Lee Willows: ‘We should be humbled that addiction levels are coming down: do we really think that big state programmes, funded by a statutory levy and controlled by the NHS could do any better?
June 17, 2022

When it comes to problem gambling, lived experience and recovering from addiction [...]

Spintec signs exclusive agreement with Merkur UK’s Blueprint Operations
June 21, 2022

Spintec the world-class developer, designer, producer, and supplier of innovative Electronic Table Games [...]

Connections-rich iGB Live! targets 4,500 visitors and a seat at gaming’s top table of in-person events
June 14, 2022

Connect. Converse. Convert. has been unveiled as the campaign message underpinning the [...]

Industry to help shape vision for ICE 2023 at July’s ECA/Clarion/ICE Symposium
June 13, 2022

Preparations for the return of ICE to its traditional February dates continue [...]

Decision makers dominate as iGB Affiliate London demonstrates its industry leading credentials
May 12, 2022

April’s edition of iGB Affiliate London which returned to ExCeL London after [...]